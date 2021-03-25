New FEMA Program Will Reimburse COVID-19 Related Funeral Costs

People who paid for funeral-related costs, such as burial and cremation, casket or urn, headstone and other expenses, will soon be able to file an application to recover those costs if the death was caused by COVID-19 or was COVID-19 related.

The funding, which comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, starts in April. Up to $9,000 per funeral and up to $35,000 per application if a person paid for multiple funerals can be reimbursed.

The death must have occurred between January 20, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

FEMA’s website says that there will be a “dedicated toll-free phone number that can be used to apply for funeral assistance” and that online applications will not be accepted.

Applicants must provide a death certificate and receipts for any money claimed. A social security number for both the applicant and the deceased is needed, as well as the date and location where the person died.

The death must have been in the United States or a U.S. territory. Funeral costs for citizens who died outside of the United States are not eligible for reimbursement.

According to the website, the assistance will reimburse one person but says FEMA will work with cases when more than one person contributed to pay the funeral costs.

More information is available on FEMA’s website.

