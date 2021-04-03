Can You Feel Post-Pandemic Anxiety Creeping In? Tell Us About It

More than a year after much of the world went into the first rounds of lockdown because of the coronavirus, there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel. Vaccinations in the U.S. are increasing with nearly 60 million people being fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for vaccinated people includes gatherings inside among vaccinated people.

So dinner parties, brunch, gatherings in general? They'll be back soon. A real commute into the office for work? It's inching closer. But here's the thing: We haven't done these things regularly in more than a year. So if you don't remember how to have an actual social life or how to hold even a short conversation, you're not alone. NPR's All Things Consideredwants to know what you're struggling with as you prepare for some aspects of "normal" to return. Do you already have social anxiety about being social? What have you forgotten how to do? What questions do you have about how to ease back into these situations?

Share your questions with us using the form below and an NPR producer may be in touch for an upcoming story we're working on.

