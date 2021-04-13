Watch Live: Chauvin Defense Begins Presenting At Murder Trial

© 2021 WFAE
Derek Chauvin Trial
Derek Chauvin is the former Minneapolis police officer who was filmed kneeling on George Floyd's neck as Floyd died on May 25, 2020. Floyd's killing led to weeks of protests in cities across the United States and led to a national reckoning on systemic racism and police brutality. Chauvin's trial on second-degree murder and related charges began in March 2020.

By Laurel Wamsley
Published April 13, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson (left) and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (right) listen during Tuesday's session at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
The defense of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is expected to start presenting its case on Tuesday over the killing of George Floyd.

Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds on Memorial Day last year. Medical experts called by the prosecution have stated that low oxygen levels, caused by the restraint, were the primary cause of his death. Chauvin's defense lawyer, however, has focused his questioning on whether Floyd's heart condition and drugs in his system also played a role.

On Monday, George Floyd's younger brother took the stand to offer testimony on his memories of his brother.

Philonise Floyd described his brother as "a leader in our household," who was close to his family and loved playing basketball and football.

"He just was like a person everybody loved around the community. He just knew how to make people feel better," he said.

NPR's Merrit Kennedy contributed to this report.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

