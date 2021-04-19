© 2021 WFAE
Derek Chauvin is the former Minneapolis police officer who was filmed kneeling on George Floyd's neck as Floyd died on May 25, 2020. Floyd's killing led to weeks of protests in cities across the United States and led to a national reckoning on systemic racism and police brutality. Chauvin's trial on second-degree murder and related charges began in March 2020.

'Believe Your Eyes': Prosecution Presents Closing Arguments In Derek Chauvin's Trial

By Laurel Wamsley
Published April 19, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT
Prosecutor Steve Schleicher gives closing arguments as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides on Monday in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Closing arguments are set to begin on Monday in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murder in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin, who held his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds last Memorial Day, is facing counts of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

After defense lawyers and prosecutors present closing arguments in the high-profile trial, the jurors will be sequestered as they deliberate. Judge Peter Cahill offered them some packing advice on Thursday: "Plan for long, hope for short."

On Thursday, Chauvin stated that he would not testify in his own defense.
