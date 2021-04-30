Non-Fungible Token Of Disaster Girl Meme Sells For $430,000

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congrats to Zoe Roth. People on the internet know her as disaster girl. In a famous picture, a kid gives the camera a knowing look as a house burns in the background. Truth is, her dad took that picture of a firefighters training drill, but people have shared it for years. Now, as she graduates college, Roth auctioned off the rights to the picture, a non-fungible token that sold for $430,000. It's MORNING EDITION.