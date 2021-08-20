8th Grade Class In Massachusetts Fights To Clear Woman Of Witchcraft Conviction

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In 1693, Elizabeth Johnson was convicted of witchcraft at the height of the Salem witch trials. Her execution was never carried out. But she was also never exonerated. Three-hundred and twenty-eight years later, the Massachusetts legislature is on it. An eighth grade class at North Andover Middle School advocated for a bill in her favor. If this measure passes, Johnson would be the last accused witch to have her name officially cleared. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.