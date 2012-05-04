I'm A P.C.

OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

All right everybody, this is what we've all been waiting for, our Ask Me One More final round. Our final elimination round will determine the grand champion of this week's ASK ME ANOTHER. Let's bring back the winners from all of our previous rounds. From Bingo: Tony Hightower.

EISENBERG: From Breakfast Cereal Haiku: Karl Devries.

EISENBERG: On with their heads: Tom Kelso.

EISENBERG: And Small Screen Test: Julieanne Smolinski.

EISENBERG: So in honor of our mystery guest John Hodgman, our final round is called I'm a PC. Noah, take it away.

NOAH TARNOW: Thank you, Ophira. This game is simple, though perhaps deceptively so. We are looking for common phrases in people with the initials P-C. For example, if we said, according to Lays, no one can eat just one, the answer is potato chip.

Now you'll have only a few seconds to give us an answer. We're playing this spelling bee style. If you get it wrong and anyone else gets it right, you are out and we play until there is one person left standing and they are the winner. All right players, are we ready? Here we go. We start with Tony. He's been romantically linked to both Sleeping Beauty and Snow White.

TONY HIGHTOWER: It's Prince Charming isn't it?

TARNOW: That is correct.

TARNOW: Karla. Unlike a bar graph, it's a round way to depict numerical information.

KARLA DEVRIES: A pie chart.

TARNOW: Pie chart is right.

TARNOW: Tom, in 1961, John F. Kennedy created this volunteer organization.

TOM KELSO: Peace Corps.

TARNOW: Peace Corps.

TARNOW: Julieanne, he was the drummer and lead singer for the band Genesis.

JULIEANNE SMOLINSKI: Phil Collins.

TARNOW: Phil Collins.

TARNOW: Back to Tony. You'll hear it in your daily weather reports during allergy season.

HIGHTOWER: Pollen count?

TARNOW: Pollen count it is.

TARNOW: Karla, under the constitution, the police need it to search your house for evidence of a crime.

EISENBERG: A couple more seconds. Okay Karla.

TARNOW: Time is up. All right Tom, same one. Under the constitution, the police need it to search your house for evidence of a crime.

KELSO: Probable cause.

TARNOW: Probable cause is right.

TARNOW: Thank you to Karla. Thank you, Karla. And we continue. Julieanne, it's when you go from bar to bar, having one drink at every stop.

SMOLINSKI: A pub crawl.

TARNOW: Pub crawl.

TARNOW: She's proud of that, okay. Tony, he's a French post-impressionist painter, famous for painting Apples.

HIGHTOWER: Pierre Cardin, I don't know.

TARNOW: No. But that would have been interesting. Okay Tony, step aside, let's see if Tom knows this. He's a French post-impressionist painter, famous for painting Apples.

KELSO: Paul Cezanne?

TARNOW: Paul Cezanne is right. Let's hear it for Tony.

TARNOW: Okay Julieanne, we are down to two. In the 18th century, the British wanted to use Botany Bay in Australia as one of these?

SMOLINSKI: Port of call?

TARNOW: No.

TARNOW: All right, we go to Tom. Tom, if you get this one right, you are the winner. In the 18th century, the British wanted to use Botany Bay in Australia as one of these?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

KELSO: Penal colony.

TARNOW: Penal colony is correct.

TARNOW: Let's hear it for Tom, folks.

EISENBERG: Tom Kelso is our winner.

TARNOW: And let's hear it for Julieanne, our runner-up.

EISENBERG: Julieanne.

EISENBERG: Tom Kelso, we have an unbelievable grand prize for you that has been provided from our mystery guest. He will give you, via Skype, a personal judgment, as Judge John Hodgman.

EISENBERG: You can come to him with any conflict, gripe, problem that you're having and he will sit with you and give you a personal judgment. And let's give him another hand, our grand prize winner tonight.

(APPLAUSE)