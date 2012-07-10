Cheryl Wheeler On Mountain Stage

Singer-songwriter Cheryl Wheeler makes her 10th appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded on the road in Grand Marais, Minn. A natural entertainer and gifted storyteller, Wheeler possesses a remarkable ability to write both touching ballads and witty social satire. For an example, look no further than this Mountain Stage set, which includes a love song that centers on "Pop Tarts and Spam," the tender and reflective "Alice" (which Wheeler wrote years ago about an experience in Grand Marais) and her closing tune, "Lady Gaga's Singing Program," which is likely the first satirical folk waltz written about Lady Gaga from the viewpoint of the Westboro Baptist Church.

But Wheeler's personality truly shines through between songs, with her cheerfully self-deprecating back-and-forth about everything from her wardrobe choice to her dearly departed "dog in a can."

Wheeler is followed here by Mountain Stage band pianist Bob Thompson and his hauntingly soulful take on the traditional tune "Wayfaring Stranger."

This show originally aired November 1, 2011.

