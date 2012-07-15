Bring Us To Your Party, The Finale

In our final edition of downloadable party puzzles, we offer you an Ask Me Another favorite: This, That or The Other. It's a a game where you can play host and quiz the know-it-alls in your life. This particular one is a game we've played several times in the first season. One incarnation involved offering a name, and you'd have to guess whether it belongs to a former world leader, a disease or an NPR reporter. In this iteration, we ask: Is it a cheese, a dance move or a character from Moby Dick? Sure, it helps if you've read Moby Dick, but above all, this game values people who can come up with truly plausible guesses. Try it for yourselves...

Download the game

(Game written by Dan Schofield)

