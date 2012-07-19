© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

The Complete Jonathan Coulton Recordings, Season One

Published July 19, 2012 at 6:26 PM EDT
<em>Ask Me Another</em> resident musician, Jonathan Coulton, keeps audiences entertained with his offbeat lyrics and entertaining covers of popular music. JoCo quit his day job writing software in 2005 to pursue a career in music.
<em>Ask Me Another</em> resident musician, Jonathan Coulton, keeps audiences entertained with his offbeat lyrics and entertaining covers of popular music. JoCo quit his day job writing software in 2005 to pursue a career in music.

Before he was a musician, singer-songwriter and Internet sensation, Jonathan Coulton wrote software — a career he quit to pursue his current professional full time in 2005. He's the musical director for Little Gray Books created and hosted by friend John Hodgman, and is the Contributing Troubadour for Popular Science Magazine.

Shortly after retiring from his day job, Coulton launched the "Thing a Week" project, producing a new song each week for a year that was released as a free. He reports having been unable to ensnare any girls while playing the snare drum in his high school marching band. This sad state of affairs led him to switch to guitar, and pen a number of bittersweet ballads steeped heavily in teenage angst. He says this didn't work, either.

Now, Coulton revels in his success as the house musician on NPR's Ask Me Another, where he wooed audiences with the following songs, played live during the show's inaugural season. Take a listen!

#101: How Much Does The Know It All Know?

#102: What Not To Wear...On The Radio

The Complete Jonathan Coulton Recordings, Season One

The Complete Jonathan Coulton Recordings, Season One

#103: They Had Me At Hello

The Complete Jonathan Coulton Recordings, Season One

The Complete Jonathan Coulton Recordings, Season One

#105: The Maverick of the Twitter Set

The Complete Jonathan Coulton Recordings, Season One

The Complete Jonathan Coulton Recordings, Season One

The Complete Jonathan Coulton Recordings, Season One

Jonathan Coulton, resident musician for <em>Ask Me Another,</em> backstage before the show's final taping during season one at The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY.
Steve McFarland / NPR
Jonathan Coulton, resident musician for <em>Ask Me Another,</em> backstage before the show's final taping during season one at The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY.

#107: The "Too Many Editions" Edition

The Complete Jonathan Coulton Recordings, Season One

The Complete Jonathan Coulton Recordings, Season One

The Complete Jonathan Coulton Recordings, Season One

#108: The Sporting Lifer

The Complete Jonathan Coulton Recordings, Season One

The Complete Jonathan Coulton Recordings, Season One

#109: Secret Agent Man

The Complete Jonathan Coulton Recordings, Season One

The Complete Jonathan Coulton Recordings, Season One

The Complete Jonathan Coulton Recordings, Season One

#110: The Girl Who Played With Her Food

The Complete Jonathan Coulton Recordings, Season One

The Complete Jonathan Coulton Recordings, Season One

Laughing on the job...typical.
Steve McFarland / NPR
Laughing on the job...typical.

#112: The Puzzle Master Takes On The Puzzle Grasshopper

The Complete Jonathan Coulton Recordings, Season One

The Complete Jonathan Coulton Recordings, Season One

The Complete Jonathan Coulton Recordings, Season One

#113: How To Be Black

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The Complete Jonathan Coulton Recordings, Season One

The Complete Jonathan Coulton Recordings, Season One

NPR Arts & Life