NPR Arts & Life

'Tollbooth' Author Norton Juster Plays Not My Job

Published July 19, 2012 at 8:29 PM EDT
Norton Juster was born in Brooklyn in 1929. He is professor emeritus of design at Hampshire College in Amherst, Mass.

Fifty years ago, a young architect named Norton Juster decided to procrastinate by writing a children's book; his roommate, a young cartoonist named Jules Feiffer, did all the illustrations. The result was The Phantom Tollbooth, which has since become a beloved children's classic.

Since Juster knows enough about The Phantom Tollbooth already, we've invited him to answer three questions about The Phantom Menace.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

