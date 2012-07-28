Athletes' First Olympic Competition: How Did They Look?

We already know Spain doesn't expect to win gold for its Olympic
athletic uniforms this year. But who "won" the fashion event at the opening ceremony for the London Games? In the parade of athletes during
last night's ceremony, several outfits screamed for attention. Some shouted national pride, while others just called for a costume change.
So we turn to you, reader, to tell us which teams deserve a medal in the following categories:
The Party Team
Throughout the ceremony, athletes smiled and cried, and took pictures. But some just seemed to be having more fun. Based on their uniforms, which team would you invite to your Olympics party?
— Members of the German Olympic team parade through the Olympic stadium in London during the opening ceremony on Friday.
Cameron Spencer / Getty Images
— Finland
Olivier Morin / AFP/Getty Images
— Belarus
Adrian Dennis / AFP/Getty Images
— Great Britain
Lars Baron / Getty Images
— Mexico
Olivier Morin / AFP/Getty Images
— Malaysia
Olivier Morin / AFP/Getty Images
— Sweden
Saeed Khan / AFP/Getty Images
— The Czech Republic
Leon Neal / AFP/Getty Images
The Airline Crew
Flight attendants aren't necessarily known for being fashion-forward. But there was a certain something about a few of the Olympic uniforms that may make you want to ask for a bag of peanuts. If you owned an airline, which team would you employ as your flight crew?
— Athletes from the Netherlands walk through the Olympic stadium Friday in London.
Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images
— U.S.
Olivier Morin / AFP/Getty Images
— Spain
Gabriel Bouys / AFP/Getty Images
— Belgium
Lars Baron / Getty Images
— Japan
Christophe Simon / AFP/Getty Images
— Brazil
Cameron Spencer / Getty Images