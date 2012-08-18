© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Comedian Mike Birbiglia Plays Not My Job

Published August 18, 2012 at 7:00 AM EDT
Mike Birbiglia

Stand-up comedian Mike Birbiglia gained fame with his wry and witty monologues on This American Life . Now, along with TAL host Ira Glass, he's made one of his stories into a new movie called Sleepwalk with Me.

We've invited Birbiglia to play a game called "Bon appetit!" Paula Deen wasn't the first TV chef to try to murder us with butter; Wednesday would have been Julia Child's 100th birthday, and in her honor, Birbiglia will answer three questions about the French chef.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life