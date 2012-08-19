© 2020 WFAE
Shuffle The Anagram, K?

By Will Shortz
Published August 19, 2012 at 3:15 AM EDT

On-air challenge: This week's puzzle is called "Anagram K-pers." Every answer is a familiar word starting with the letter "K." You identify the words from their anagrams. For example, K + vane will make "knave."

Last week's challenge : Name two insects. Read the names one after the other. Insert an "H" somewhere in this string of letters, and you'll complete a familiar word that is the opposite of what either of these insects is. What word is it?

Answer: Behemoth (bee, moth)

Winner:John Huggins of Ooltewah, Tenn.

Next w eek's challenge, from listener Ken Rudy of Millwood, Wash. : Name the winning play in a certain sport: two words, five letters in each word. These two words share exactly one letter. Drop this letter from both words. The remaining eight letters can be rearranged to name the person who makes this winning play. What person is it?

