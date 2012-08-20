© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Scott McKenzie, Who Sang 'San Francisco' In The Summer Of Love, Dies

By Mark Memmott
Published August 20, 2012 at 10:51 AM EDT
Scott McKenzie, center, with the members of The Mamas and the Papas in 1967. John Phillips, far right, wrote <em>San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair)</em>. McKenzie died Saturday.
Scott McKenzie, center, with the members of The Mamas and the Papas in 1967. John Phillips, far right, wrote <em>San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair)</em>. McKenzie died Saturday.

He sang a gentle song that became a hit and something of a theme song for 1967's "Summer of Love."

Scott McKenzie, best known for San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair, died Saturday in Los Angeles. He was 73. According to the singer's website, he "had been very ill recently and passed away in his home after two weeks in hospital." The Associated Press says he "had battled Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a disease that affects the nervous system, and had been in and out of the hospital since 2010."

San Francisco, the AP reminds us, was written by John Phillips of The Mamas and the Paps. McKenzie could write songs as well. He co-wrote The Beach Boys' 1988 hit Kokomo.

Haven't heard San Francisco in a while? McKenzie's website has it playing here.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott