IM, IM, IM Superman: Morning-After Texts Between Superman, Wonder Woman

Next week, in Justice League #12, The Man of Steel and the Amazing Amazon will ... get their respective super-powered grooves on, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Writer Geoff Johns hints that some event — possibly tragic — will impact every member of the Justice League, and cause Superman and Wonder Woman to seek solace in each other and move from super-powered colleagues to power couple. This is no one-issue stunt: "This is the new status quo," says Johns, adding that the relationship will have a seismic impact on all the heroes and villains in the DC universe.

... "Power couple." Oy.

The two have been romantically linked in the past, by writers like Frank Miller ( The Dark Knight Strikes Back) and John Byrne ( Action Comics #600). But Miller's romance took place in an alternate-future that exists inside the writer's increasingly wackadoo head, while Byrne's Superman and Wonder Woman were two ships — er, fully armed and operational battle stations — passing in the night.

This isn't quite the scandal it could be. DC's universe-wide "New 52" relaunch dissolved the Superman-Lois Lane marriage last year, even as it served to further complicate Wonder Woman's already complicated love life.

In her own post-reboot title, written by Brian Azzarello, Wonder Woman is too busy dealing with gods-and-monsters-style mythic horror to worry much about making kissy-face with anyone, while in the pages of Justice League, writer Geoff Johns not-so-coyly suggests that Diana's broken her share of hearts (male and female, mortal and im-) in her time.

Will these two crazy kids make a go of it? Will the gossip pages fill with all manner of wild speculation over SUP4WON?

After the jump, NPR's Monkey See has intercepted a series of texts between a "BigRedESS" and a "1derWymyn" which may provide a clue.

BigRedESS (5:33 a.m.): watchin u sleep now ;)

BigRedESS (5:34 a.m.): ur pretty :)

BigRedESS (5:45 a.m.): lookin at ur lungs. They r clean haha

BigRedESS (5:46 a.m.): man ur heart is big lol

BigRedESS (5:47 a.m.): i mean like large anatomically haha tho u r really generous too i bet

BigRedESS (5:50 a.m.): wow you got out of bed fast

BigRedESS (5:51 a.m.): mouthwash is in the medicine cabinet top left

1derWymyn (5:52 a.m.): DUDE. WHY ARE YOU TEXTING ME? I AM RIGHT HERE.

BigRedESS (5:52 a.m.): goooood moooorning!!!!!!!!!!

BigRedESS (5:52 a.m.): ?

BigRedESS (5:52 a.m.): u r shouting at me now but u r still cute not a morning person i guess ok lol

1derWymyn (5:53 a.m.): OKAY SINCE YOU ARE NOT ANSWERING MY QUESTION WE'LL DO IT THIS WAY. HOW DID YOU KNOW I WAS LOOKING FOR THE MOUTHWASH? ARE YOU X-RAY VISION-ING ME? IN THE BATHROOM? SERIOUSLY?

1derWymyn (5:55 a.m.): NO ANSWER?

BigRedESS (5:56 a.m.): lucky guess

BigRedESS (6:00 a.m.): u were great last nite :O

BigRedESS (6:01 a.m.): hello?

BigRedESS (6:02 a.m.): helloooooo? my amazon princess? xxoo

BigRedESS (6:03 a.m.): haha you flew out the bathroom window lol u r funny too :)

BigRedESS (6:04 a.m.): lunch ltr?

BugRedESS (6:05 a.m.): well?

BigRedESS (6:05 a.m.): ?????

BigRedESS (6:06 a.m.): ok well i will text u ltr gotta save da world etc etc haha

BigRedESS (8:05 a.m.): flyin 2 the moon 4 a thing. the stars look like your shorts sexxxxyyyyy ;)

BigRedESS (8:06 a.m.): so i m thinking of u is my point :) :) :)

BigRedESS (10:00 a.m.): hey

BigRedESS (10:05 a.m.): u around?

BigRedESS (10:06 a.m.): its just that i ran into atlas the titan and he sed he dated u?

BigRedESS (10:07 a.m.): its cool i just didnt kno that

BigRedESS (10:07 a.m.): wuz he good 2u? u can tell me

BigRedESS (11:15 a.m.): where r u lets meet 4 lunch

1derWymyn (11:30 a.m.): BUSY

BigRedESS (11:31 a.m.): oh me too earthquakes etc no its fine

BigRedESS (11:32 a.m.): txt u ltr 4 dinner?

BigRedESS (1:34 p.m.): wonder womaaaaaan! wonder womaaaaaan! all the world is waiting for uuuuuu! and the powers u possesssssss!

BigRedESS (1:36 p.m.): stop a bullet cold! make the axis fold! change their miiiiinds! and change the woooooooorld!!!! :)

1derWymyn (1:37 p.m.): IT WAS A MISTAKE.

BigRedESS (1:37 p.m.): there you are princess! thai food 2nite?

1derWymyn (1:38 p.m.): CIRCE. SHE'S MY ARCH-VILLAIN. SHE SLIPPED ME A LOVE POTION. IT WAS A WHOLE THING. I DON'T THINK OF YOU THAT WAY. LET'S STAY FRIENDS. IT'S NOT YOU IT'S ME WHATEVER JUST STOP.

BigRedESS (1:39 p.m.): ?

BigRedESS (1:40 p.m.): very funny i knew u were funny :)

1derWymyn (1:41 p.m.): NO JOKE. IT'S BEEN REAL. SEE YOU AROUND. OH AND DON'T MENTION THIS TO BATMAN. HE GETS SQUIRRELY. YOU KNOW.

BigRedESS (1:42 p.m.): who is putting you up to this is it

1derWymyn (1:43 p.m.): AND NO, IT'S NOT LUTHOR. THERE'S NO ONE ELSE. I'M JUST NOT LOOKING FOR A RELATIONSHIP RIGHT NOW.

BigRedESS (1:44 p.m.): its luthor isn't it?

1derWymyn (1:45 p.m.): IT'S REALLY NOT.

BigRedESS (1:45 p.m.): that dastardly villain!!!!!! >:( i will save you!!!!!

1derWymyn (1:46 p.m.): DON'T NEED SAVING.

BigRedESS (1:47 p.m.): is this because ur a

1derWymyn (1:48 p.m.): WOW. OK, PHONE IS DYING. GOTTA GO. BUT IF IT HELPS, YES. WHATEVER. BYE.

BigRedESS (1:49 p.m.): knew it wondered y u hadnt made a play 4 me b4

BigRedESS (1:50 p.m.): its cool i m cool w/it. FYI.

BigRedESS (11:28 p.m) beeteedubs if u & whoever (hawkgirl?) want to party sometime call me maybe haha right lol ;) ;)

