The Movie Kristen Bell Has 'Seen A Million Times'

The weekends on All Things Considered seriesMovies I've Seen A Million Times features filmmakers, actors, writers and directors talking about the movies that they never get tired of watching.

For actress Kristen Bell, whose credits include the TV showVeronica Mars, the films Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Hit and Run, which opened in theaters this weekend, the movie she could watch a million times is the comedyWet Hot American Summer . "It's basically about one crazy summer of everybody trying not to get killed," Bell says.



Carlo Allegri / AP Actress Kristen Bell

Interview Highlights

On when she saw it for the first time

"I saw it when I was living in New York. I didn't know anything about it, I just saw this weird, vintage-looking billboard and I thought, 'Oh, this might be funny.' And I went in and absolutely had the time of my life."

On why she loves Wet Hot American Summer

"I loved that it danced this line of being so familiar and relatable and real, yet being absolutely, ridiculously comedic and out of this world and broad."













