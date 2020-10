Next Wednesday: new Dave Douglas band live in concert. But first, these news:

has been counting down the 50 Greatest Saxophonists ever all week. Featuring guest lists from Jon Irabagon and Rudresh Mahanthappa.

Neil Cowley may be the most-listened-to jazz pianist of the last year: He played on Adele's megahit album 21. He's got new music with his own band, as this story shows.

Our friends at WFIU's Night Lights have been doing this four-part radio series on the sizeable contributions that Indiana has made to jazz history. It's called Jazz Crossroads of America and it's airing (and being archived) now.

Guitarist Lionel Loueke and his new band drop into WNYC's Soundcheck studio for a session.

Flutist Nicole Mitchell spotlights five female avant-garde jazz musicians for JazzTimes. You might say five *fellow* musicians.

Drummer Karriem Riggins is interviewed for Revivalist. He was once Ray Brown's drummer and gigs with Diana Krall, but his new record is all about beats and grooves he made both on a kit and with a drum machine.

This review of a book about Duke Ellington gets into the thorny question of whether we should look at Ellington in "classical" terms, or whether he ought to be considered a thing "apart." Good reading.

Marion Brown Day is now a thing in Massachusetts. The late alto saxophonist will be celebrated on Sunday. This blog post includes a profile of the man — plus, it notes that the announcement was made by Governor Deval Patrick, son of saxophonist Pat Patrick.

SFJazz head Randall Kline is interviewed about the $63 million concert hall his organization is building. Talk about potential audiences here for those curious about his vision.

A history of Louis Armstrong Stadium, the second biggest court at the U.S. Open (formerly the show court, before remodeling). Fun fact: For decades, Armstrong lived in a nearby neighborhood in Queens. And dig the lineup of the opening concert: Ella Fitzgerald, Eubie Blake, Freddie Hubbard, Gene Krupa.

has posted a tribute to Byard Lancaster.

spoke with Sonny Rollins.

Elsewhere at NPR Music:

JazzSet features James Farm.

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz features Mimi Fox.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.