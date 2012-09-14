'Thrones' Author George R.R. Martin Plays Not My Job

Twenty years ago, writer George R.R. Martin left the television industry because TV executives kept telling him his ideas were too expensive to shoot. So he went home and wrote A Game of Thrones. It was the first novel in an epic fantasy series that's now sold millions of copies and has been made into a hit TV series by HBO ... where executives keep telling him his ideas are too expensive to shoot.

We've invited Martin to take a quiz called Game of Trombones. Three questions about things that rhyme with thrones.

