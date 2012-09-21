Pop Culture Happy Hour: Breakup Culture And Fall Television Predictions

You may remember that at this time last year, the PCHH table decided to bet on which fall shows would be successful. Of the four regulars, only Stephen chose a show ( Revenge) that still exists, while only I chose a show ( A Gifted Man) that makes it seem in retrospect like I must have been under the influence of something. (Glen and Trey, with Terra Nova and Pan Am, came in more in the middle.)

Well, we're at it again, and this time, there's more analysis, more hedging, more daring, more probably hapless attempts at logic, and probably still more of me doing something I'll regret by letting my head lead my heart. (At the bottom of this post, you'll find trailers for many of the shows we talked about, both promising and not so much.)

Next up, we take on a listener suggestion and cover breakup culture. We name breakup songs we love and some breakup scenes we can't forget. If you happen to be a Spotify person, you can check out some (but not all) of our breakup songs in our "PCHH Breakups" playlist. You'll hear us describe scenes from The Sopranos, My So-Called Life, Say Anything, Dangerous Liaisons, Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, and more.

As always, we wrap up with what's making us happy this week. Stephen is being made happy by throwing things away. If you didn't know that this would be making Trey happy this week, you haven't learned much about us. Glen is being made happy by this marvelous movie. And I'm being made happy by two very funny performances in this overlong but still satisfying movie. We also go for a bonus round that features a couple of neat things, including this one. We miss you, you great lady.

Please keep in touch with us — you can find us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter: me, Trey, Glen, Stephen, producer Jess Gitner, and our producer emeritus and music director Mike.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.