Interview with Don Byron from pianist George Colligan. "No, it's not a jazz concert, I'm just a black guy. That's basically it. Deal with it!"

Wynton Marsalis and choreographer Garth Fagan have been working together on a collaboration. The Times interviews both of them.

Dave Douglas' Be Still project is profiled by Nate Chinen at the Times. It's the backstory behind the concert we recorded recently.

Soprano saxophonist Sam Newsome relays the story of how (and why) he took a teaching job at the university level. "From Starving Artist to Tenured Professor," it's called — it strikes me he's one of many who have followed that path.

Jose James interview. Though he lived in the U.K. and now lives in New York, he's from Minnesota, like interviewer and ABS contributor Pamela Espeland.

A Clark Terry Documentary is in the works — link goes to the trailer.

Who was Gene Krupa, anyway? Dr. Lewis Porter tells us more about the Swing Era drummer.

Dodo Marmarosa, forgotten bebop pianist, remembered.

Wadada Leo Smith is profiled briefly by The Guardian, around his Ten Freedom Summers Civil Rights Movement-inspired project. "I wanted to identify that the black experience is American experience," he says.

"Is Innovation Required In Jazz Today?" the article asks. Um sure. Fairly sound argument though, from Will Layman at PopMatters.

Sonny Rollins said this cool thing.

A short profile of Aram Shelton, a saxophonist in the Bay Area. He's been touring with Chicago musicians — he first made a name for himself there in the midwest.

On New Orleans' crackdown on its own musicians, from Larry Blumenfeld. A little background on what you might see on Treme every week.

A tribute to Mat Domber, late proprietor of Arbors Records.

Before jazz blogs, there was Gene Lees.

"Why we must fight to keep jazz alive," by British musician Digby Fairweather for The Telegraph.

Jazz-singing robots. Someone tell Pat Metheny.

94-year-old woman gets on stage with John Pizzarelli, throws down on "On The Sunny Side of the Street." No, not Marian McPartland.

Barack Obama if he were a Blue Note recording artist.

spoke with Montreal pianist David Ryshpan and clarinetist Anat Cohen.

Elsewhere at NPR Music:

Yasek Manzano, a Cuban trumpeter, is on World Cafe.

Elliott Sharp, guitarist, is interviewed about his newest Terraplane record.

The Sam Rivers Trio reunion concert was reviewed on Fresh Air. You can hear the first set here. (Note: I helped to produce this concert.)

JazzSet features Catherine Russell and Virginia Mayhew from the Mary Lou Williams Festival.

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz features the Blossom Dearie episode.

