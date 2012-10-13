The Movie Callie Khouri Has 'Seen A Million Times'

The weekends on All Things Considered series Movies I've Seen A Million Times features filmmakers, actors, writers and directors talking about the movies that they never get tired of watching.

Callie Khouri, creator of the new ABC TV showNashville , also wrote screenplays forThelma & Louise (which won her an Academy Award),Something to Talk About andDivine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood . The movie she could watch a million times is Elia Kazan'sA Face in the Crowd .

Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic Callie Khouri is the creator of the new ABC TV show <em>Nashville</em>.

Interview Highlights



On when she first saw A Face in the Crowd

"I first saw this movie, I guess I was in my early 20s. I'd never heard of it and somebody told me about it, and I watched it and was just completely jaw-droppingly shocked at how current it was."

On why she could watch the movie over and over again

"The thing that I love about the movie is that it shows that absolute power will always undo itself. And there's something about the feeling of goodness triumphing, and I think that's a really powerful, beautiful message. It gives me hope."





