© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Entirely Real Photos: 'Not Too Much. What Are YOU Doing?'

By Linda Holmes
Published October 15, 2012 at 9:24 AM EDT
This photo is credit as "general atmosphere" during the 2012 New York Comic Con this weekend. I am fairly sure that is not the name of this character.
This photo is credit as "general atmosphere" during the 2012 New York Comic Con this weekend. I am fairly sure that is not the name of this character.

I can't speak to the innermost thoughts of this attendee at New York Comic-Con, but I have to imagine that his conversation goes something like this:

"Yeah, I just got here ... it's pretty good, I don't know. Lot of stupid costumes, though. I saw a dude who said he was dressed like 'Tony Stark on weekends when he's not Iron Man.' I mean, pretty lame, right? ... Nah, pretty comfortable. Got my jeans, you know, just kind of hanging out ... Yeah, we should have a beer soon ... No, man, not a deer, a beer ... ha, that's funny, you didn't hear me. Probably the mask. Okay, I'll talk to you, man. Cool cool cool."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes