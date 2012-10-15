Entirely Real Photos: 'Not Too Much. What Are YOU Doing?'

I can't speak to the innermost thoughts of this attendee at New York Comic-Con, but I have to imagine that his conversation goes something like this:

"Yeah, I just got here ... it's pretty good, I don't know. Lot of stupid costumes, though. I saw a dude who said he was dressed like 'Tony Stark on weekends when he's not Iron Man.' I mean, pretty lame, right? ... Nah, pretty comfortable. Got my jeans, you know, just kind of hanging out ... Yeah, we should have a beer soon ... No, man, not a deer, a beer ... ha, that's funny, you didn't hear me. Probably the mask. Okay, I'll talk to you, man. Cool cool cool."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.