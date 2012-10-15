© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Paula Abdul Judges 'Dancing' And Everything Else; She'll Get Around To You

By Linda Holmes
Published October 15, 2012 at 10:20 AM EDT
Seen here in December 2011, Paula Abdul brings her super-friendly brand of judging to tonight's <em>Dancing With The Stars</em>.
Seen here in December 2011, Paula Abdul brings her super-friendly brand of judging to tonight's <em>Dancing With The Stars</em>.

Since Paula Abdul left American Idol, she's had her own dance competition show called Live To Dance on CBS (which failed) and a stint on The X Factor(where she lasted one season). Apparently still wanting that doctorate in reality-competition judging, she's making a guest appearance this week swinging a paddle (oh, behave) on ABC's Dancing With The Stars. The only major broadcast network left after that is NBC, where perhaps she can lead an aerobics class on The Biggest Loser. (Sometimes I think I should walk up and down in front of network executives' houses with a sandwich board that says FREE IDEAS.)

Paula will not, however, be bringing her talents to moderating the presidential debates, which is really a shame. It would make picking a winner much easier, since given her peculiar way of delivering bad news, the loser would clearly be the person to whom she said, "You look beautiful tonight."

NPR Arts & Life
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
