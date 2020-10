I admit that it's hard for me to turn down a strange-looking depiction of Prince William and the Duchess Formerly Known As Kate Middleton. In this case, they are a cake. She looks very happy!

He looks a little sad, though. I'm not sure why, since this wedding-themed cake doesn't even have tiers. TIERS! [Taps microphone.] Is this on?

