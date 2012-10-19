Morning Shots: 'Girls,' Jerks, 'Sugar Dome,' And Messing With Classics

I continue to be utterly fascinated by Ta-Nehisi Coates and his quest to learn French. "I now understand why two-year-olds are so frustrated," and other insights. [ The Atlantic]

Sarah Dempster's consideration of HBO's Girlsas it lands in the UK is so delightful to read — the sex slang alone — that it makes me think she and I need to become friends immediately. I apologize for how creepy that sounds. [ The Guardian]

Thought-provoking: Michael Arceneaux talking about Why Jerks Are Having The Best Year Ever. [ Ebony]

There exists a Family Circus movie. I do not write the news; I just pass it along to you. [ Variety]

Ben Brantley talks about scary theater, just in time for Halloween. [ The New York Times]

When I tell you that Food Network has a new series planned called Sugar Dome, I don't want you to assume that it's an untoward project, even though it sort of sounds like one. It's actually competitive pastry! Which also sounds untoward. But really isn't. [ Talk TV World]

The trailer for an Arrested Developmentdocumentary doesn't quite convince me that we need an Arrested Developmentdocumentary, since it seems to consist of people associated with the show saying how great it was and how stupid people were not to watch it, which I think is all relatively well-covered territory at this point. Still, completists should pay attention. [ Rolling Stone]

Allegedly bowdlerizing the content of great works is not exclusively an American problem; look what happened when an Australian production wanted to bring a famous offstage suicide onstage. [ The Telegraph]

