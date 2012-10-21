'Poked' And 'Tummy' Become 'Poker' And 'Rummy'

On-air challenge: You will be given two words. Change one letter in each of them to make two new words that name things that are in the same category. (Hint: In each pair, the letter that you change to — that is, the new letter — is the same in each pair.) For example, given the words "poked" and "tummy," the answer would be "poker" and "rummy."

Last week's challenge: What specific and very unusual property do these five words have in common: school, half, cupboard, Wednesday and friend? Identify the property and name a sixth word that shares the property. Any word having this property will be counted correct.

Answer: Each word contains a silent third letter.

Winner: Steve Worona of Montpelier, Vt.

Next week's challenge from Pierre Berloquin: What letter comes next in this series: W, L, C, N, I, T?

