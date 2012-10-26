Pop Culture Happy Hour: Halloween Stories And Very Good Taste Listen • 42:16

It's Halloween — or it will be soon — and that means BOO! We talk about the scariest of holidays (if you don't count Valentine's Day). Not scary at all: with Trey on vacation, we're joined by the charming Tanya Ballard Brown, who kicks off with a delightful tale of a clothes-wearing friend of hers. We get the update on what Stephen's kids are doing this year (the World's Saddest Banana is retiring!) and I once again make the case for my favorite dog photograph of all time. Glen explains the trauma of parental costuming decisions. Of course, this also provides an opportunity to debate candy corn. Believe it or not, we did find someone to be "pro."

And then, we take a listener suggestion and talk about the concept of good taste. Obviously, it's impossible to get your arms entirely around good taste in one discussion, but we'll chat about whether we think there is such a thing as good taste, who's in a position to say what it might be, and what its definition would be.

As always, we close out the show with what's making us happy this week. Glen is happy about this show. (Warning: makes noise.) Stephen is all excited about this book (big surprise). Tanya likes this video, which — as she stresses — is not safe for work. I am happy about this song, which I love so much that I've actually started working hard to get it out of my head. (Unfortunately, the idea that it was on a live album turned out to be a misunderstanding, boo.)

Please keep in touch with us — you can find us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter: me, Trey, Glen, Stephen, Tanya, producer Jess, and our producer emeritus and music director Mike.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.