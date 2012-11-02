© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

At The Vatican, Fans Of James Bond?

Published November 2, 2012 at 6:01 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Someone at the Vatican is a fan of James Bond. We can relate, since this program did an entire Bond week this year. But we would have trouble matching the coverage in the Vatican newspaper. On Tuesday, it ran not one, but five articles about the new Bond movie "Skyfall." The five articles include a review calling it one of the best Bond movies ever. Just try to think of it not as entertainment, but as an allegory of good versus evil. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR Arts & LifeMorning Edition