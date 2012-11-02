© 2020 WFAE
Smithsonian's Wayne Clough Plays Not My Job

Published November 2, 2012 at 3:15 PM EDT
Smithsonian Secretary Wayne Clough in Washington, D.C., in 2008.

The Smithsonian Institution is often called The Nation's Attic, because of all the treasures crammed into it ... which makes Wayne Clough, secretary of the Smithsonian, the crazy guy up in the attic collecting everything.

Since Clough is in charge of the nation's stuff that's worth keeping we've decided to quiz him on the stuff that isn't — turns out people are hoarding stuff so weird, even A&E wouldn't think to broadcast it.

