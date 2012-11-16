© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Pop Culture Happy Hour: Let's Talk Turkey

By Linda Holmes
Published November 16, 2012 at 10:35 AM EST
Pop Culture Happy Hour: Let's Talk Turkey

It's Thanksgiving time again, and while we're very sad to be without our pal Glen Weldon this week, we're happy to be joined by the lovely Barrie Hardymon.

We start with a discussion of Thanksgiving and pop culture — and, more specifically, why there's not as much Thanksgiving-themed pop culture as you might think, particularly compared to Christmas. We explore the turkey episodes of Friends and other comedies, but talk a little about the surprising dearth of Thanksgiving movies.

From there, we go on to something we've never really talked about: the art of the advice column. What makes a good one? How does a smart columnist convey a worldview? And really, should you feel bad about not enjoying the tango? Along these lines, if you haven't read Stephen's recent contribution to the question of how to handle your own music snobbery, you really should. I also make reference to the first answer in this column, which (NSFW language fortunately included) remains one of my favorite answers an advice columnist ever gave.

Finally, we talk about what's making us happy this week. Barrie is happy about a new movie and an existing book it motivated her to revisit. Trey is happy about upcoming dinners and time with friends, Stephen is happy that I'm being made happy by this book, which is now available in paperback!

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes