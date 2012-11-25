A Puzzle More Delicious Than A Chard Shard

On-air challenge: Every answer consists of a made-up two-word phrase in which the first word starts with CH, and the second word is pronounced the same as the first except with an SH sound. (The spelling may or may not change.) For example, given the clue "some Central African fish," the answer would be "Chad shad."

Last week's challenge from listener Jim Cohen of Hartsdale, N.Y.:Think of a familiar five-letter word in two syllables. Change the middle letter to the preceding letter of the alphabet, and you'll get a familiar five-letter word in three syllables. What words are these?

Answer: alpha, aloha

Winner: Eric Kaplan of Bogue Chitto, Miss.

Next week's challenge from listener Henry Hook of Brooklyn, N.Y.: In a few weeks something will happen that hasn't happened since 1987. What is it?

