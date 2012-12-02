Untangle An 'Act Of God'

On-air challenge:Every answer is a familiar three-word phrase in the form "____ of ____." The letters in the first and last words of each phrase are rearranged. You give the phrases. For example, "Cat of Dog" becomes "Act of God."

Last week's challenge from listener Henry Hook of Brooklyn, N.Y.:In a few weeks something will happen that hasn't happened since 1987. What is it?

Answer:A year with no repeat digits (1987, 2013)

Winner:Darren Dunham of Santa Clara, Calif.

Next week's challenge from listener Adam Cohen of Brooklyn: Name two articles of apparel — things you wear — which, when the words are used as verbs, are synonyms of each other. What are they?

