Pop Culture Happy Hour: Our Very First Live Show

By Linda Holmes
Published December 28, 2012 at 12:56 PM EST
It's been a holiday week here at the old PCHH studios (I'm just kidding, that's completely not a thing), but we've got good news: we're offering the audio of our live show, which we recorded on December 15, in front of an incredibly patient and kind crowd.

The voice you'll hear at the beginning is the gracious Bob Boilen, who was kind enough to introduce us. We'll talk about our defining moments of 2012, there's a very nutty quiz about the year in pop culture, and then — as always — we'll tell you what's making us happy this week. Special extra thanks to our audio engineer Kevin Wait, who kept us plugged in. And special extra-extra thanks to all of you who will hear yourselves being rowdy. We will be posting the Q&A from the end of the show as well, so you'll hear that before too long.

In the meantime, keep in touch with us — you can find us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter: me, Trey, Glen, Stephen, Jess, and our producer emeritus and music director Mike.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
