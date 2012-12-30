© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

If You Didn't Know, Now You Know

By Will Shortz
Published December 30, 2012 at 5:04 AM EST

On-air challenge:This week is the annual "new names in the news" quiz. You're given some names that you probably never heard of before 2012, but who made news during the past 12 months. You say who they are. These names were compiled with the help of Kathie Baker and Tim Goodman, who were players on previous year-end quizzes.

Last week's challenge:Take the last name of a famous actor. Drop the first letter, and you'll get the last name of a famous artist. Drop the first letter again, and you'll get the name of a god in classical mythology. What names are these?

Answer:[Charles] Grodin, [Auguste] Rodin, Odin

Winner:George Bastuba of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Next week's challenge from listener Ben Bass of Chicago:First, name a U.S. state capital. Rearrange its letters to spell the name of another American city. Remove one letter and read the result backward to spell a third American city. Finally, move the first letter of that to the end to spell a fourth American city. The cities are in four different states. What are they?

