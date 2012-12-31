© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Fond Farewells: Classical Musicians We Lost In 2012

By Tom Huizenga
Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published December 31, 2012 at 4:13 PM EST
Classical music lost many fine artists in 2012.
We were especially heartbroken this year in bidding adieu to far too many classical musicians. There were the deaths of such colossal figures as Elliott Carter and Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau. But there were many other important artists who passed away — like modernist violinist and pedagogue Zvi Zeitlin, organist Carlo Curley, long-standing Metropolitan Opera tenor Charles Anthony, contralto Lili Chookasian and Judith Nelson, a soprano who helped pioneer the revival of Baroque and other early music.

Below are some of the many classical musicians who died this year. They made the world a better-sounding place.

