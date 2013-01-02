© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Pop Culture Happy Hour: Bonus Q&A Session!

By Linda Holmes
Published January 2, 2013 at 10:55 AM EST
Pop Culture Happy Hour: Bonus Q&A Session!

After our recent live show, we hung around and took a few questions about the show, our own tastes, what it's like to work in a room where concerts happen, and more.

Glen will explore the question of voice similarity between himself and Trey, Trey and I will speak about our impressions of one of the year's big epics, and Glen will hear a public plea for a repeat of a popular series of tweets. And once again, we prove that we are probably the only podcast you listen to where "German art song" is a running joke.

Once again, I want to thank everyone who came, everyone who asked a question, everyone who didn't, everyone who listened, and everyone who has supported the show this year. We have a wonderful time doing it, and we really do talk to each other not infrequently about how fond we are of the community of you.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes