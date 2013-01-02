Pop Culture Happy Hour: Bonus Q&A Session! Listen • 17:29

After our recent live show, we hung around and took a few questions about the show, our own tastes, what it's like to work in a room where concerts happen, and more.

Glen will explore the question of voice similarity between himself and Trey, Trey and I will speak about our impressions of one of the year's big epics, and Glen will hear a public plea for a repeat of a popular series of tweets. And once again, we prove that we are probably the only podcast you listen to where "German art song" is a running joke.

Once again, I want to thank everyone who came, everyone who asked a question, everyone who didn't, everyone who listened, and everyone who has supported the show this year. We have a wonderful time doing it, and we really do talk to each other not infrequently about how fond we are of the community of you.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.