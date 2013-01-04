The Movie Alan Cumming Has 'Seen A Million Times'

The weekends on All Things Considered series Movies I've Seen A Million Times features filmmakers, actors, writers and directors talking about the movies that they never get tired of watching.

For actor Alan Cumming, whose credits include Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion, X2, The Good Wife andAny Day Now — currently playing in theaters — the movie he could watch a million times is Christopher Guest's Waiting for Guffman .

Charles Sykes / AP Actor Alan Cumming

Interview Highlights

On why Waiting for Guffman is more than just a comedy

"You absolutely feel for Corky and these other characters. You think, they really do believe that they're going to Broadway. And the shock of realizing that's not going to happen is so awful for them and you completely are there with them, even though you know they're insane to believe it."

On his love for the actors in the movie

"The people in this film, I have gushed to in a really, like a fan-crazy way, in the way that people do it to me and I kind of think: 'Imagine behaving like that.' And I've done it to them. I did it to Eugene Levy, I did it to Fred Willard. Um, I've never met Christopher Guest. I don't know if I could handle it."

