OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

Let's bring up our first two contestants, and let's welcome Mike Cisneros and Sarah Sheppard.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Sarah, I understand you're a big pop culture fan, and just moved to New York from North Carolina. Welcome, nice to have you.

SARAH SHEPPARD: Thank you.

EISENBERG: And Mike, you're a trivia buff too, since, what, grade five? Is that right?

MIKE CISNEROS: Yeah, roughly.

EISENBERG: You discovered Games magazine and it was all over, right?

CISNEROS: Absolutely.

EISENBERG: As it does. All right, well this game is called Name that Candy Bar. I'm going to describe the name of a popular candy bar, and you have to tell me which bar I'm talking about. For example, if I said, "it's the galaxy we call home." You would say "Milky Way." Make sense?

CISNEROS: Yes.

EISENBERG: Okay, perfect. So ring in when you know the answer, and the winner will go on to our Ask Me One More final round at the end of the show. Here we go. It's the favorite dessert of Alexandre Dumas. Here's what it's made of: chocolate and nougat.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Sarah?

SHEPPARD: 3 Musketeers.

EISENBERG: 3 Musketeers is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: It's where baseball pitchers stand.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Mike?

CISNEROS: Mounds.

EISENBERG: Mounds is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Now, I will admit to you right now that these are all American chocolate bars, candy bars. They do not resonate with my soul as a Canadian. So you say Mounds, I think Coffee Crisp. Do you know what I'm talking about?

CISNEROS: No.

EISENBERG: Blank stares. Yep.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: All right, Witherspoon's vessel for liquid filled with Skippy.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Sarah?

SHEPPARD: Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

EISENBERG: Correct.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Your next question: laughs condescendingly.

(LAUGHTER)

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Mike?

CISNEROS: Chuckles.

EISENBERG: Chuckles. That is incorrect. I would enjoy that bar. I'm not sure about it.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Sounds like a great bar, but that is incorrect. Sarah, do you have a guess?

SHEPPARD: Don't have a guess.

EISENBERG: All right, here's what's in it. It's made with chocolate, nougat, caramel and peanuts.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SHEPPARD: Snickers.

EISENBERG: Snickers is correct. Is that what you were thinking of, Mike, when you said Chuckles?

CISNEROS: Yeah, absolutely.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Yeah, yeah. Oh geez, I can't remember the name. It's - what is it again? It's - what is the name?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Sarah?

SHEPPARD: Whatchamacallit.

EISENBERG: Whatchamacallit is correct. Well done.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Perhaps you prefer hefty or stout or heavyset.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Mike?

CISNEROS: Chunky.

EISENBERG: Chunky, correct. It's Sarah Palin's maiden name. A lot of eyes are glancing off to the right, as if that's where the answer would be.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Okay, let me tell you what's in it. It's made from chocolate and toffee.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Mike?

CISNEROS: Skor.

EISENBERG: That is a very good guess.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Because you're in the right realm, but it's before Skor.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Sarah?

SHEPPARD: Heath.

EISENBERG: Heath. You got that; you're right.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: The giver of the gift of the magi. Okay, it's made with fudge, peanuts and caramel, all wrapped in one. Not sure. Okay, if you know the answer, yell it out.

(SOUNDBITE OF AUDIENCE YELLING)

EISENBERG: Oh Henry, yes. Absolutely nothing, nada, zilch. Here's another hint: it's one of my favorites.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Okay, it's made with white fudge, almond nougat and caramel. White fudge, weird.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: But delicious. Not sure? Okay. Should we throw it out there? We'll throw it out there.

(SOUNDBITE OF AUDIENCE YELLING)

EISENBERG: Zero is correct. Have you ever had a Zero, Sarah?

SHEPPARD: No.

EISENBERG: No? Mike?

CISNEROS: Is it Canadian?

EISENBERG: No.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: I like that you tried to blame it on me, though, very interesting. All right, Sarah moves on to our Ask Me One More final round.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Mike, thank you so much. Another hand for our first two contestants, everybody.

(APPLAUSE)

