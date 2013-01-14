OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

Moving on, here are our next two contestants: Luke Green and Jordan Shavarebi.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Luke, what is your favorite movie?

LUKE GREEN: Oh god, that's such a hard question. Probably "Die Hard."

EISENBERG: "Die Hard." Oh, I like your style.

(APPLAUSE)

GREEN: Or "Die Harder."

EISENBERG: Or "Die Harder." Oh, I don't like your style. Stick with "Die Hard."

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Okay, good. Jordan, what's your favorite movie?

JORDAN SHAVAREBI: "Something's Got to Give."

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Interesting.

SHAVAREBI: All-time, all-time favorite.

EISENBERG: Yeah, right. Yeah, because you related to it.

SHAVAREBI: I do, somehow. Yeah, Diane Keaton's my girl.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Well, we're happy to have you. Will, what's our next game?

WILL HINES: This game is called All Movies are the Same. We're going to give you a list of movies. You have to tell us what they have in common. It could be a certain plot point, a character, a setting. Ring in when you think you know the answer. Here we go. "Adaptation", "The Social Network", "The Parent Trap," and "Stuck on You."

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

HINES: Luke?

GREEN: Twins.

HINES: That is right; they all prominently feature twins.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Well done.

HINES: "A Beautiful Mind", "Fight Club", "Harvey," and "Drop Dead Fred."

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

HINES: Jordan?

SHAVAREBI: Your imagination.

(LAUGHTER)

SHAVAREBI: That's all movies, right.

HINES: I know you're right, but just put it in a longer phrase.

SHAVAREBI: Really, you're asking me to?

HINES: Yeah.

SHAVAREBI: Okay.

EISENBERG: Yeah.

SHAVAREBI: Using your, you know, kind of subconscious imagination...

(LAUGHTER)

SHAVAREBI: ...to create things and really win and succeed at what you're doing.

HINES: That's right, imaginary friends.

EISENBERG: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: I like that Jordan you were like, really, do I have to? We're like, yeah, you're on our show; you have to.

(LAUGHTER)

HINES: The last people had to say "sir" a hundred times. You're getting off easy.

(LAUGHTER)

HINES: "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure", "E.T. The Extraterrestrial", "Breaking Away," and "The Triplets of Belleville."

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

HINES: Jordan.

SHAVAREBI: Bicycles.

HINES: That's right.

(APPLAUSE)

HINES: "10 Things I Hate About You", "West Side Story", "Forbidden Planet," and Akira Kurosawa's "Ran."

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

HINES: Luke?

GREEN: They are Shakespeare.

HINES: That is right, adapted from Shakespeare.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: They are Shakespeare.

HINES: "Dial M for Murder", "The Royal Tenenbaums", "Strangers on a Train," and "Match Point."

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

HINES: Luke?

GREEN: Tennis.

HINES: That's right; they all feature someone who was a tennis professional.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Yeah, that was fast.

HINES: Right on that. "The Philadelphia Story", "8 1/2", "The Producers," and "The Little Shop of Horrors."

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

HINES: Jordan?

SHAVAREBI: They were all musicals or plays.

HINES: Yes, they all got made into musicals. So, yes, we'll take that.

EISENBERG: Very good. Very good.

(APPLAUSE)

HINES: "The Wizard of Oz", "Pleasantville", "Natural Born Killers," and "Memento."

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

HINES: Luke?

GREEN: They were all black and white at the beginning and then turned into color.

HINES: They mixed both black and white and color footage, so we'll take that.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: That seemed like a pretty even match right there.

HINES: Well, we had somebody...

EISENBERG: Oh, just by an edge. Luke, you did it. You won this round.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: So close. What a great, great little quiz right there. You'll be moving on to our Ask Me One More final round. That was a hard one. I think those guys are brainiacs. Give them another round of applause.

(APPLAUSE) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.