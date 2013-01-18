Pop Culture Happy Hour: Globes, Oscars, And Who Are You Calling A Snub? Listen • 44:31

On this week's show, Stephen, Glen and I are joined by All Things Considered movie critic Bob Mondello for a discussion that's knee-deep in the oddities of awards season.

We start by marveling at the surprisingly good Golden Globes telecast last weekend, including the fine performances of hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey and the perplexing/touching/surprising speech that Jodie Foster gave upon winning the Cecil B. DeMille.

Then, we jump over to the Oscar nominations that came out last Thursday, and specifically what wasn't nominated. We talk about whether there's any such thing as a true snub, and Stephen makes the case for directing a film being just like being the mayor of a city.

And then, we discuss what's making us happy this week: Stephen is just relieved to be over his "Stockholm syndrome" with a show he used to be unable to resist. Bob is tickled about Maggie Smith on Downton Abbey. (The internet says she's a bit taller than Bob's estimate — 5'5" — but hey, maybe she's getting taller.) Glen is enjoying a podcast, you will be shocked to know. I'm happy about a book Glen recommended, a show we've saluted in the past, and that terrific Tina and Amy performance we were chatting about at the top of the show.

A few notes:

We mention at one point our conversation last year with Bob about Midnight In Paris. Listen, if you will, to last year's Oscar-palooza.

The Gawker piece on Jodie Foster is found here.

Stephen references an Out cover you'll find here.

According to Wikipedia, Glen is right when he says directors vote for directors when it comes to nominations.

