The Names Of The Game

On-air challenge: You will be given the first names of two famous people, past or present. The first person's last name, when you drop the initial letter, becomes the second person's last name. For example, given "Harold" and "Kingsley," the answer would be "Harold Ramis" and "Kingsley Amis."

Last week's challenge: Think of two familiar, unhyphenated, eight-letter words that contain the letters A, B, C, D, E and F, plus two others, in any order. What words are these?

Answer: feedback; boldface

Winner: Brian Jacokes of San Francisco

Next week's challenge: Take the last name of a famous world leader of the past. Rearrange its letters to name a type of world leader, like czar or prime minister. What world leader is it?

