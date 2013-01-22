The Inaugural Food Scene In 12 Bites

1 of 11 — Albert Lebron (center) helps friends stuff almost 250 muffin boxes into the Capital Chicken and Waffle Food Truck the night before the inauguration celebrations. This was the first time that many food trucks were permitted along the parade route. Due to security measures each truck was only allowed to carry whatever food could be packed into the truck that morning.

