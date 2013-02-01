Compound Interest

OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

Let's bring up our next two contestants, shall we?

JONATHAN COULTON: Let's do.

EISENBERG: Here they are. We have Dory Green and David Steinberg.

(APPLAUSE)

DAVID STEINBERG: Hello.

DORY GREEN: Hi.

EISENBERG: Dory, I give you props, being a pediatric dentist.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Big props. And you like to build stuff.

GREEN: I do like to build stuff.

EISENBERG: Recently you were in a costume contest of sorts. Did you win?

GREEN: No.

EISENBERG: Okay, what did you...

GREEN: We actually spent a little too much time in the bar ourselves, and missed the contest.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Okay, what did you build?

GREEN: I built a working See 'n Say.

EISENBERG: A working See 'n Say?

GREEN: Yeah, like, you know, the kid's toy?

EISENBERG: Yeah.

GREEN: You know, the cow says...

(SOUNDBITE OF AUDIENCE YELLING)

GREEN: Yeah, there you go.

EISENBERG: So if you pressed the thing, it said moo and...

GREEN: It had a big crank. You know, people could come up to me and pull my lever.

(LAUGHTER)

COULTON: Whoa.

EISENBERG: And you ended up hanging out too much in the bar and didn't even make it in. I get it, because too many people were cranking on the lever, buying you drinks. I get how that works.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: All right, excellent. And David, you work at the college admissions office.

STEINBERG: I do.

EISENBERG: But you have an interesting little, I would say, skill, that as a kid you would memorize big words backwards and forwards to remember them perhaps.

STEINBERG: It was a way to pass time in class in high school.

EISENBERG: Weird.

STEINBERG: Yep.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Can you demonstrate?

STEINBERG: Sure. Well, the longest word that I know is pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis. And backwards sisoinoconaclovociliscipocsorcimarluonomuenp.

COULTON: Wow.

STEINBERG: That's weird.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Wow. That is really impressive.

STEINBERG: Thank you. I'm not sure of that, but thank you.

EISENBERG: Yeah, I don't know what you would do with that, but it's cool.

STEINBERG: Zero.

EISENBERG: Zero.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: No, I love that. All right, so let's find out about our next game. John, what are we playing?

JOHN CHANESKI: This game is called Compound Interest. We're going to give you three words. You have to give us a common word that you can place before each of those words to make three compound words.

For example, if I gave you the clue: box, horn, lace, you would say "shoe," because that would give you shoebox, shoehorn and shoelace. Now, the contestant who gets more right moves on to our final round at the end of the show. Ready?

STEINBERG: Yep.

CHANESKI: Here we go. The first one is: board, flake, plow.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

GREEN: Snow. Sorry.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

CHANESKI: Well, you fixed that right up, didn't you?

GREEN: I could not have done that more wrong.

EISENBERG: That's okay.

GREEN: I was like...

EISENBERG: It was fine. You said the answer. You dinged the bell and it all worked out.

GREEN: That was a disaster. I'm sorry.

EISENBERG: That was fine.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: All right. It's okay.

CHANESKI: It would have been worse if the answer was wrong, but you did get the right answer.

(LAUGHTER)

CHANESKI: It's okay. How about number two?

GREEN: I'll do better next time.

CHANESKI: All right.

EISENBERG: You're fine, Dory. You're all good. Come out of that shame spiral. Come out of that shame spiral.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: You're all good.

CHANESKI: Let's try boat, guard, saver.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHANESKI: David?

STEINBERG: Light.

CHANESKI: Light? No, not light. I did say saver, did I?

(LAUGHTER)

CHANESKI: I did say saver. The show is geeky. It's not that geeky.

(LAUGHTER)

CHANESKI: Sorry, board - sorry, boat, guard, saver. Blank boat, blank guard, blank saver.

GREEN: Life.

CHANESKI: Ringing in again...

GREEN: Do I have to ding it again?

(LAUGHTER)

CHANESKI: Well, you might as well. Get used to it.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

(LAUGHTER)

GREEN: Life.

CHANESKI: Yes, life is right. Two for Dory.

(APPLAUSE)

CHANESKI: Good. Okay, the next is: dew, comb and moon. Dew is...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHANESKI: Yes?

GREEN: Hair.

CHANESKI: No, that's...

GREEN: Hair moon, oh not so good.

EISENBERG: Hair moon.

CHANESKI: Never seen one of those. I will explain to you the dew is D-E-W. Dew, comb, and moon.

EISENBERG: Okay.

CHANESKI: No guesses. Anybody know the answer.

(SOUNDBITE OF AUDIENCE YELLING)

CHANESKI: Thank you, sweetheart, that's very nice.

EISENBERG: Honey.

CHANESKI: Okay. Let's go to the next: castle, storm, box. Blank castle, blank storm, blank box.

EISENBERG: I can feel your brains working. I can feel them. I know it's hard.

CHANESKI: I'll give you a hint. It's not the kind of castle you can live in.

EISENBERG: It's not the kind of box you can live in either.

(LAUGHTER)

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

STEINBERG: White.

CHANESKI: White.

(APPLAUSE)

CHANESKI: I could live in a White Castle. I don't know about you.

EISENBERG: White storm, white box, correct. That's a great answer.

STEINBERG: Thank you, I tried.

CHANESKI: Anybody else knows the answer?

(SOUNDBITE OF AUDIENCE YELLING)

CHANESKI: Sand is right.

EISENBERG: Sand.

CHANESKI: You'll get this one. Here we go. Let's try play, shoe, radish.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHANESKI: Dory?

GREEN: Horse.

CHANESKI: Horse is right, very good.

(APPLAUSE)

CHANESKI: Let's go with cup, fingers, milk. Blank cup, blank fingers, blank milk.

EISENBERG: It was yelled out during that commercial for Operation.

(LAUGHTER)

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

STEINBERG: Thousand dollar fee.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: A thousand dollar fee cup, a thousand dollar fee fingers, yeah, a thousand dollar fee milk.

CHANESKI: I'll tell you another word that this can go in front of is churn.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

STEINBERG: Butter.

CHANESKI: Butter is right.

EISENBERG: Yeah.

CHANESKI: Okay.

(APPLAUSE)

CHANESKI: Let's try pile, pot, and broker.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHANESKI: Yeah?

GREEN: Stock.

CHANESKI: Stock is right, Dory. Way to go.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Dory, you're our winner. You did it.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Thank you so much, David. Give them a hand, our contestants.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.