OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

Finally, it's what we've all been waiting for. Let's bring back our winners to play the quick fire round Ask Me One More. From Adult Young Fiction, we have Danny Errico.

EISENBERG: Celebrity Crossbreeds: Diana Tenery.

EISENBERG: Compound Interest, we have Dory Green.

EISENBERG: We Will Rock You: Eric Linn.

EISENBERG: And from A to Z, Mike Nothnagel.

EISENBERG: John, what kind of game do we have for our final round?

JOHN CHANESKI: Our final game is called Initial This. We'll give you the initials of a common texting or internet message expression and you tell us what the initials stand for. For example, if I said B-R-B, you'd say, "be right back." The final round is played spelling bee style, so one wrong answer and you're out. The last person standing is today's grand prize winner. Ready players?

DANNY ERRICO: Yes.

CHANESKI: Here we go. L-O-L, Danny?

ERRICO: Laughing out loud.

CHANESKI: That's right.

CHANESKI: Diana, J-K?

DIANA TENERY: Just kidding.

CHANESKI: That's correct.

CHANESKI: Dory, B-T-W?

DORY GREEN: By the way.

CHANESKI: Yes.

CHANESKI: Eric, T-M-I?

ERIC LINN: Too much information.

CHANESKI: Uh-huh, that's right.

CHANESKI: Mike, O-M-G?

MIKE NOTHNAGEL: Oh my god.

CHANESKI: Oh my god, that's so right.

CHANESKI: Danny, B-F-F?

ERRICO: Best friends forever.

CHANESKI: That's right.

CHANESKI: Just like you and me, Danny.

CHANESKI: Okay, Diana, F-W-I-W?

TENERY: For what it's worth.

CHANESKI: Yes.

CHANESKI: Dory, R-O-T-F-L?

GREEN: Rolling on the floor laughing.

CHANESKI: That's right.

CHANESKI: Eric, N-S-F-W?

EISENBERG: I guess you don't know that one.

LINN: I see that...

CHANESKI: I imagine so, yeah.

LINN: Yeah, not safe for work.

CHANESKI: Not safe for work is right.

CHANESKI: Mike, I-M-H-O?

NOTHNAGEL: In my humble opinion.

CHANESKI: Yes.

CHANESKI: Danny, T-T-Y-L.

ERRICO: Talk to you later.

CHANESKI: Okay, talk to you later. That's correct.

CHANESKI: Diana, I-D-K.

TENERY: I don't know.

CHANESKI: You sure? You have any clue whatsoever?

TENERY: Could it be "I don't know."

CHANESKI: You got it. Yes, you're right.

CHANESKI: Dory, F-T-W?

GREEN: For the win.

CHANESKI: That's right.

CHANESKI: Eric, Y-W? Three seconds.

LINN: Young women.

CHANESKI: No.

EISENBERG: Not safe for work.

CHANESKI: Now I see where the NSFW comes from.

CHANESKI: Mike? Mike, Y-W?

NOTHNAGEL: You wish.

CHANESKI: No, it's not you wish. Danny, Y-W?

ERRICO: You win.

CHANESKI: Not you win either.

EISENBERG: No.

CHANESKI: Diana, take a guess.

TENERY: You're welcome.

CHANESKI: You're welcome is correct.

EISENBERG: Yes.

CHANESKI: Okay, the boys are off the stage. It's down to Diana and Dory.

CHANESKI: Dory, here we go. C-M-L?

GREEN: Call me later.

CHANESKI: Call you later is right.

CHANESKI: Diana, I-R-L?

TENERY: In real life.

CHANESKI: In real life is right.

CHANESKI: Dory, I-C-Y-M-I?

GREEN: In case you missed it.

CHANESKI: Yes, in case you missed it.

CHANESKI: Diana, Y-G-T-B-K-M?

TENERY: One more time?

CHANESKI: Y-G-T-B-K-M? Three seconds.

TENERY: No.

CHANESKI: No guess. Dory, any guess?

GREEN: You've got to be kidding me.

CHANESKI: Yes, that's right. You win.

EISENBERG: Wow. Dory Green, you are our show's big winner.

GREEN: Oh my gosh.

EISENBERG: And you'll get our grand prize. Your prize has been given to us by our VIP Rosie Schaap. The special drink, which she made for us that were calling Pour Me Another. That's a little bit of Canada, a little bit of Brooklyn, is part of your prize because we are now renaming that drink the Dory Green.

GREEN: Oh my gosh.

EISENBERG: It will be known as that forever. And if you would like to make that drink at home, Rosie's recipe will be on her Facebook page and given to you. Plus, we are giving you your very own bottle of Brooklyn rhubarb bitters, because these are extraordinarily hard to find.

EISENBERG: As well as a copy of Rosie Schaap's new memoir, "Drinking with Men."

Dory Green, everybody.