Kid President Coaches Up the Entire Internet

If you've been online in the last week, you've probably already gotten a pep talk from Kid President.

In just a week, the viral video, starring the adorable Robby Novak, a nine-year-old from Tennesee, has already garnered over six million hits.

Kid President quotes Robert Frost, but notes that the poet's famous less-traveled road is full of obstacles and rough patches. ("Not cool, Robert Frost!" K.P. exclaims.)

"The world needs you to stop being boring," he says with a mild lisp. "Who are you not to be awesome?"

You know, Mr. Kid President — that's a fantastic question.

(Although this is probably against NPR official ethics guidelines, I'd probably donate to Kid President's campaign.)

