© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Morning Shots: Lois Lane Has An iPad, And Linda Gray Has A Story About Her Leg

By Linda Holmes
Published February 1, 2013 at 9:15 AM EST
A cup of coffee.

Does Lois Lane's iPad mean that Zack Snyder's approach to Superman will be fresher and more modern than people are expecting? [ The Guardian]

Too much? Too little? How much information are you supposed to hand out in a movie trailer anyway? [ The New York Times]

If you're gearing up for a big Super Bowl party this weekend, don't feel alone: CBS is gearing up, too, and it's a sizable job. [ The Hollywood Reporter]

Amanda Palmer and Andrew Sullivan have a fundamental philosophical underpinning in common, says Matthew Ingram in an examination of the importance of relationships with users. [ Paid Content]

This bit between Jimmy Fallon and Channing Tatum was funny even before Tatum started dancing. [ Splitsider]

And finally: Linda Gray says the leg on the famous poster for The Graduate was hers. Her leg! Stunt leg! Famous stunt leg! Now that's entertainment. [ The Guardian]

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes