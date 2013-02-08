OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

Here are our next two contestants: Leo Auray and Brian Cawley.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Welcome to ASK ME ANOTHER.

LEO AURAY: Thank you.

EISENBERG: We are happy to have you.

Brian, you're originally from Boston.

BRIAN CAWLEY: Born and raised in Philadelphia but I live in Boston now.

EISENBERG: You live in Boston right now.

CAWLEY: Yes.

EISENBERG: Okay. And are you a sports fan?

CAWLEY: A huge sports fan.

EISENBERG: What's your top team?

CAWLEY: Born and raised in Philadelphia, so I'm an Eagle fan, so...

EISENBERG: Oh, all right.

CAWLEY: Yeah, boo all you want.

EISENBERG: All right.

CAWLEY: We are terrible, I know. Thanks.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Leo, how about you, are you a sports fan?

AURAY: It was very tough growing up as a Mets fan in the late 70s.

EISENBERG: Oh, look at, you guys have so much in common.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Let's bring back out puzzle guru John Chaneski. Hello, John.

JOHN CHANESKI: Hi, guys. I'm back.

(APPLAUSE)

CHANESKI: Hello, gentlemen.

EISENBERG: What is our next game, John?

CHANESKI: This game is called The "I" in Team. We've taken the names of U.S. pro sports teams and substituted an "I" into their nicknames in place of another vowel. We'll give you a clue based on the new names. For example, if we asked you for the Arizona basketball team that's full of sloth, gluttony, envy pride, you would say the Phoenix Sins as opposed to the Phoenix Suns.

(LAUGHTER)

CHANESKI: Got it?

CAWLEY: Got it.

CHANESKI: Here we go. What's the Massachusetts baseball team that's made up of a half dozen communists?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHANESKI: Brian?

CAWLEY: Boston Red Six.

CHANESKI: That's it, the Boston Red Six.

(APPLAUSE)

CHANESKI: Very good. What's the Wisconsin NFL team that in the off-season loves working in vineyards?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHANESKI: Leo?

AURAY: The Green Bay Pickers.

CHANESKI: The Green Bay Pickers is right.

(APPLAUSE)

CHANESKI: What's the California NBA team that's always giving thumbs-up on Facebook?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CAWLEY: The Los Angeles Likers.

CHANESKI: That's them, yes.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Which I think should be their name. Frankly, I think that's a very nice name for a sports team.

CHANESKI: It's very positive, a very positive outlook, very good.

EISENBERG: They all hug at the end. We like you.

CHANESKI: What's the Texas NBA team that feels sick as a result of too little vitamin D?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHANESKI: Brian?

CAWLEY: The Dallas Mivricks.

(LAUGHTER)

CHANESKI: No, afraid not. Leo, you want to go for it?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHANESKI: Yes?

AURAY: The Houston Rickets.

CHANESKI: The Houston Rickets is right.

(APPLAUSE)

CHANESKI: What's the Michigan NHL team that can no longer fly?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHANESKI: Brian?

CAWLEY: The Detroit Red Wongs.

CHANESKI: No.

(LAUGHTER)

CHANESKI: Leo, do you think you can do this?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

AURAY: The Detroit Rid Wings.

CHANESKI: The Detroit Rid Wings, yes.

(APPLAUSE)

CHANESKI: Yeah. I feel the same way. It's okay.

(LAUGHTER)

CHANESKI: What's the Missouri NFL team whose favorite sports equipment is, oddly enough, basketball hoops?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHANESKI: Leo?

AURAY: The St. Louis Rims.

CHANESKI: The St. Louis Rims is right.

(APPLAUSE)

CHANESKI: Give this guy a hand. That was very good, very good. What's the Missouri baseball team whose salaries are paid out in Saudi Arabian currency?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHANESKI: Brian?

CAWLEY: The Kansas City Rubles.

CHANESKI: No, not rubles.

(LAUGHTER)

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHANESKI: Leo?

AURAY: The Kansas City Riyals.

CHANESKI: The Kansas City Riyals is right.

(APPLAUSE)

CHANESKI: And Leo, that means you take the game. You're coming back to our Ask Me One More final round. Nice work.

(APPLAUSE)