Last Chance To Submit For Round 10 Of Three-Minute Fiction

MONA SIMPSON: Three-Minute Fiction...

JACKI LYDEN, HOST:

Hi again, Three-Minute Fiction fans. It's me, Jacki Lyden, and I'm calling to remind you that you've only got a few hours left to send in your stories for Round 10 of our Three-Minute Fiction contest. The challenge this round is to write a story in the form of a voice mail message. The story can't be more than 600 words. You only get an entry per person, and it must in the form of a voice mail.

Go to our website, npr.org/threeminutefiction. Get the story in by 11:59 Eastern Time tonight. We'll clock it. We will not accept late submissions. And if you win, you get to have your story read on the air and published in the summer issue of the Paris Review. You'll also get to come on our show and talk to Three-Minute Fiction curator Guy Raz and our judge Mona Simpson. Time's almost up, so send those stories in now. Bye.