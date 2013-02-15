Pop Culture Happy Hour: Justin Timberlake, LL Cool J And The Presidency Listen • 46:07

This week's show was taped while Stephen and I were still recovering from live-blogging the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, so that was still fresh in our minds. Trey and Glen saw the show as well, so we spend some time this week talking about the awards, the performances, and whether we learned anything. You will experience my new way of tormenting Stephen, and perhaps you'll want to join in! We talk about Adele's dress, Grammy fashions, a song that really scares Glen, and too-short tributes to Dick Clark and Dave Brubeck. And we share our favorite post-Grammys tweet, as well. (If you're interested in all this music and you happen to have Spotify, you can check out our Grammys PCHH playlist.)

In honor of both President's Day and the launch of Netflix's House Of Cards(which we probably will cover in more depth once we get through the Oscars and our preparation for them), we talk this week about presidents in pop culture — and specifically, the fact that you don't see as many movies and TV shows about presidents as you might think you would.

And as always, we close with what's making us happy this week. Stephen is riveted this week by a long and fascinating magazine article (which got an important addendum later). Trey is happy about a portrait series that's been featured on NPR. Glen is happy about a new Postal Service single and two interviews from Marc Maron's show. I find myself surprisingly happy about a TV show I'd largely given up on — and impressed with the person who brought it back for me.

